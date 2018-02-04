Are you protesting?

No, I’m congratulating. I’m congratulating the Polish government on going forward with this law. For years our diplomats didn’t know how to defend Poland. They simply lacked the skills. A diplomat’s job is to be polite and diplomatic. They never learned how to present arguments in defense of their country in a polite manner, and often they don’t have the time or the knowledge to defend their homeland. I’m talking about diplomats who get insufficient training and education, who are not prepared to defend Poland, especially against accusations of anti-Semitism. And I’ve said many times that for centuries Poland was a Jewish country.

But there is still anti-Semitism in Poland.

Those are sporadic incidents. But the fact that even president Obama used the phrase “Polish death camps” a few years ago is an embarrassment for Polish diplomacy. Today I congratulate the Polish government. In just seven days it achieved something that Polish diplomacy couldn’t achieve in 70 years. Let me remind you that America didn’t use to be so sure that it wanted Poland to join NATO. But our government sent Bronisław Geremek, a Jew, to take part in the negotiations. And he made it happen. I talked to him in Los Angeles. He was thinking about Poland, not about himself. And because he had a good understanding of things, he knew how to persuade others. Our current diplomats do not have this kind of skill, and even if some of them do, they don’t have enough courage to defend their country. I’m saying “ours” because I’m both a Pole and an American.

Why did Israel protest this law?

For a number of reasons. I’m sorry to say this, but there aren’t too many broadminded people in the Israeli government. I can openly say that I am becoming more and more embarrassed by Israel’s authorities. Israel has no right to interfere with the Polish government’s legislative proceedings. This is, of course, also a matter of money, because the possibility to accuse Poles of the Holocaust opens up new possibilities for receiving compensation and restitution of property. But we should be grateful to Israel for its protest because it means that many people will finally hear loud and clear that there were no Polish death camps – only German, Nazi, Hitler’s death camps. Obviously, we shouldn’t be worried that someone in Australia or New Zealand will speak mindlessly and be put in jail for talking about Polish death camps. But the stronger Israel and others protest, the more the world will know that it’s the Germans who were responsible for the Holocaust, and not Poland, not the Polish people.

“The fact that death camps were built in Poland is no accident – the Germans could count on the Poles’ help in exterminating Jews” – this is one of the voices coming from Israel.

Death camps were built in Poland because Poland was the biggest source of material to turn into cinder… We have to say it loud and clear: it wasn’t Poland that cooperated with the Germans in the annihilation of Jews, it was the whole world. Poles didn’t capture Jews like the French, the Dutch and the Norwegians did. The Polish police didn’t arrest Jews, didn’t load them onto train wagons, it wasn’t present in Auschwitz. The truth is that Poland suffered the most out of all the occupied countries. It was given away to the Germans by its allies and by the Vatican.

But there were anti-Jewish pogroms in Polish villages.

Yes, and nobody can deny that, but those were criminal incidents. Israel also has a criminal element, it has theft. Every country does. What does that have to do with Poland and the Polish people? I know, I know, you will tell me again that there is anti-Semitism, that people say that this is all because of those Jews, those Yids.

A puppet of a Jewish man was burned.

That’s actually progress. They used to burn actual Jews.

People shout: “Gas the Jews!”.

Those are the shouts of vulgar, primitive trash. We shouldn’t pay any attention to it. It’s not important.

Then what is?

We need to explain where Jews come from and who they are. People need to know that Chopin’s mother came from a Jewish family, that Mickiewicz had Jewish roots, that most Polish Nobel Prize winners were Jewish. I once met a lawyer in Kraków who said: “I could accept the fact that Jesus Christ was Jewish, but his mother, the Queen of Poland – that I can’t accept”. I have no idea if he was joking or not.

In the early 1930s the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs had a department for evaluating the possibility of relocating Polish Jews to Madagascar. Jan Karski worked for that department.

The relocation of people is not something unheard of, even in recent history. Millions of Poles were relocated from Eastern Poland, which became Ukraine. Millions of Germans were expelled from the eastern part of their country and Poles moved in in their place. Today Myanmar is expelling the native Rohingya people, while in Africa millions of people are being relocated and nobody is particularly interested in that. But Madagascar was an incredible idea. Too bad it didn’t work out. We, the Jews, would have had a much bigger, much more fertile and certainly much safer country than we do now. If that had worked out, the fascists wouldn’t have killed Jews, we wouldn’t have died in pogroms. We can take this reasoning further: if the Polish Church had said something positive about Jews once a month, a lot would have changed. If priests, who witnessed the pogroms, had told people to stop the murders, they would have stopped and gone home with no objections.

But the world doesn’t blame the Church, it blames Poles.

Because the Church is too powerful, and it is sacred for Polish Catholics. And it’s the Church, the Vatican, that Jews should seek compensation from. But most of our Jewish organizations don’t raise that subject at all. I was recently talking to father Tomasz Dostatni about the absurdities that shape the way Poles think about Jews – Jesus being killed by Jews, Jews killing Polish babies and adding their blood to matzo, Jews bringing communism to Poland, Jews ruling the world thanks to their money. Luckily, father Dostatni has a far-sighted outlook on things. He’s not thinking about tomorrow, he’s thinking about the next century. He’s an exception – in most cases the Church is in conflict with the historical truth.

There was large scale anti-Semitism in Poland before the war.

In some parts of the country three out of four Poles were illiterate or half illiterate. They couldn’t afford a radio, they couldn’t read the papers, so they learned to hate the Jews in church. As children in the ghetto we were taught that the church is the last place to seek help. My family was saved by decent Poles, Catholics, simple people. My father was a Talmudist, a chemist, a mathematician and a merchant. The Talmud says that a merchant should keep one third of his money in merchandise, one third in real estate, and one third in cash. And that’s what my father did all his life. He remembered that his father had kept money in a Viennese bank and lost everything in 1918, so during the war daddy didn’t keep cash, he kept gold coins. That way he could pay the people who helped us and hid us in gold.

Where were you hidden?

In a two by four meter room underneath the basement. We stayed there for 20 months. At first there were four of us – my mother, her uncle, my brother and me. Then there were eight. Our father and our dear mother agreed that they will try to save at least one person from both of their families.

How do you make the choice?

Those who happened to be nearby ended up in our basement. My father also took in a doctor he knew and his wife. My father and his cousin only joined us eight months before the Russians came. But only six people came out alive. The doctor left a few weeks before the Russians entered the city. The Ukrainians and Germans recognized him and killed him. And my uncle was too weak and went into a coma. He died after the Russians came. At the age of eight I learned the proper funeral rituals. A Jew’s body should be thoroughly washed because if he’s going to meet God, he should be clean; he was a father, a brother, an uncle yesterday, so he still deserves respect today; you cannot put anything dirty or infected into the pure, life-giving, holy earth. Just imagine – two thousand years ago Jews were in some way thinking about the environment. After my uncle’s body was washed, it was wrapped in a sheet made of natural fabric, so it would decompose quickly. Do you know why we used a sheet? Because it has no pockets, which means you can’t take anything with you and have to give everything away while you’re still alive… But I was talking about the Poles who saved my family. Believe me, we never resented them for accepting money from us. My parents were wealthy and they were poor. We were destined for death, and they risked their lives hiding us.

Did you ever meet them in your adult life?

I never got the chance to thank them for saving my life. I can only express my gratitude through my actions. I went to Tarnopol, which is now in Ukraine. The house we were hiding in isn’t there any more. I asked the deputy mayor of the city to help me find the Knispel family. But I didn’t manage to find anyone. There were two children there: a 15-year-old son and an 18-year-old daughter. They probably have children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren. I would like to thank them for their remarkable ancestors. I remember in 1945 my mother said that it is our duty t help the poor, look them in the eyes and thank them as we give them a gift. I was nine years old. Four years later I was celebrating my bar mitzvah and became a man. Only then did I ask why we should look the poor in the eyes while helping them. My father said that this way we let them know that we understand their position and that we sympathize with them. I asked why we should thank them when giving them money or gifts. I was told that our responsibility as Jews was to do a good deed whenever it was possible, and when a poor person is giving us this possibility, we should be grateful. We should help the poor not only financially, but also spiritually. I’m telling you this because the world doesn’t know or understand Jews.

And you understand them?

Some of them are hard to understand. But I understand Poland. I defend Poland wherever I am in the world, sometimes more so than most Poles. I’ve been telling Jews for years that they should build a safe harbor in Poland. For that to be possible, Jews should contribute intellectually and financially to the country, just like in the past. Then they would feel Polish and they would be Polish. I think this is an incredibly important matter, and I’m talking about the Jewish heritage in Poland. Of course some Jews, especially the Zionists, would like to forget that for centuries Poland was the most important place for the development of Jewishness. The Polish aristocracy knew how to cooperate with Jews. This changed in 1592, with the arrival of the Jesuits. The Church started pressuring the aristocracy to take away the Jews’ rights and keep them on a short leash. Then came Khmelnytsky and his uprising, then came the Swedes, 200 thousand Jews lost their lives, and two generations later Poland was weak and started falling apart. This is all connected. There was an opportunity for Jews to become an important part of the Polish society again. I’m talking about the last 15-20 years. People who come to celebrate Shabbat at Beit Warszawa are teachers, professors, doctors, translators, musicians, lawyers, journalists and writers. They are Jews who love Poland, who want to live in the Polish society and have a positive impact on its development. My dream is for all of us to live in agreement and harmony, and to respect each other’s values. Poland was the only and the last place in Europe where we could live and develop as a nation. We were thrown out of England in the 13th century, and after that from almost every European country. In the 14th century Russia closed its borders for Jews. So we wandered. In Poland we were able to live in relative peace for centuries. Jews were an important minority in Poland, we became part of the Polish DNA. If you got your saliva examined, it would turn our you are 5–20 percent Jewish.

Are you 100 percent Jewish?

I have four children, my oldest son’s mother is a Catholic woman. He had his genes tested and it turned out that he is 51 percent Eastern Poland Jewish. This means that, being his father, I am a 100 percent Polish Jew. And a Pole who lives because he was saved by a Polish family. I would like you to write that very clearly. Polish family. Catholics. I am grateful to them and I feel like this gratefulness is the driving force behind my actions. I know for sure that Jews need Poland and that Poland needs its Jews. And I feel that the Poles and Jews who live here would like Poland to be left alone.

BIO: Severyn Ashkenazy – entrepreneur, art dealer, cofounder of Beit Warszawa, a Jewish culture association

Magdalena Rigamonti

Translated from Polish by Martyna Trykozko

