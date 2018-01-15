Poniżej dane w mln EUR:

2016 2017 Dane skumulowane**/Cumulated data**
XI X XI XII 2015-XI 2016 XII 2016-XI 2017*
Rachunek bieżący / Current Account -97 297 233 -1 929 1 353
Saldo obrotów towarowych /Balance on goods 239 321 109 3 031 1 773
Eksport / Goods: exports 15 889 17 927 18 243 176 271 197 514
Import / Goods: imports 15 650 17 606 18 134 173 240 195 741
Saldo usług / Balance on Services 1 195 1 578 1 554 13 643 17 677
Przychody / Services: Credit 4 153 4 603 4 962 44 539 51 406
Rozchody / Services: Debit 2 958 3 025 3 408 30 896 33 729
Saldo dochodów pierwotnych / Balance on Primary Income -1 375 -1 492 -1 601 -17 193 -17 392
Przychody / Primary income: credit 641 667 572 10 808 11 409
Rozchody / Primary income: debit 2 016 2 159 2 173 28 001 28 801
Saldo dochodów wtórnych / Balance on Secondary Income -156 -110 171 -1 410 -705
Przychody / Secondary income: credit 432 429 1 024 5 445 5 994
Rozchody / Secondary income: debit 588 539 853 6 855 6 699
Rachunek kapitałowy / Capital Account 841 579 193 3 062 4 554
Przychody / Capital account: credit 950 605 209 3 920 4 994
Rozchody / Capital account: debit 109 26 16 858 440
Rachunek finansowy / Financial account 167 592 187 -3 014 715
Inwestycje bezpośrednie - aktywa / Direct investment - assets -443 285 648 3 631 8 117
Akcje i inne formy udziałow kapitałowych / Equity and investment fund shares -112 -119 139 1 939 4 797
Instrumenty dłużne / Debt instruments -331 404 509 1 692 3 320
Inwestycje bezpośrednie - pasywa / Direct investment - liabilities 519 1 519 230 10 731 7 625
Akcje i inne formy udziałow kapitałowych / Equity and investment fund shares 471 876 1 159 8 939 6 511
Instrumenty dłużne / Debt instruments 48 643 -929 1 792 1 114
Inwestycje portfelowe - aktywa / Portfolio investment - assets -1 745 127 -25 436 -1 933
Udziałowe papiery wartościowe / Equity securities -1 419 -83 -119 -275 -2 705
Dłużne papiery wartościowe / Debt securities -326 210 94 711 772
Inwestycje portfelowe - pasywa / Portfolio investment - liabilities -1 996 -143 183 336 4 134
Udziałowe papiery wartościowe / Equity securities -233 322 -37 1 075 -852
Dłużne papiery wartościowe / Debt securities -1 763 -465 220 -739 4 986
Pozostałe inwestycje - aktywa / Other investment - assets 527 1 268 -309 1 012 2 732
NBP / Monetary authorities 122 -128 122 -125
Sektor rządowy / General government -6 1 -5 185 43
Monetarne Instytucje Finansowe (z wyłączeniem NBP) / MFIs 119 1 143 -459 -616 -235
Pozostałe sektory / Other sectors 292 252 155 1 321 3 049
Pozostałe inwestycje - pasywa / Other investment - liabilities -1 062 -63 1 526 9 612 -6 696
NBP / Monetary authorities -1 129 -149 2 080 11 968 -5 949
Sektor rządowy / General government 109 -32 -158 -664 -29
Monetarne Instytucje Finansowe (z wyłączeniem NBP) / MFIs -152 -163 -854 -3 583 -2 796
Pozostałe sektory / Other sectors 110 281 458 1 891 2 078
Pochodne instrumenty finansowe / Financial derivatives 40 -69 -80 -56 -731
Oficjalne aktywa rezerwowe / Official reserve assets -751 294 1 892 12 642 -2 407
Saldo błędów i opuszczeń / Net Errors and Omissions -577 -284 -239 -4 147 -5 192

