Poniżej dane w mln EUR:
|2016
|2017
|Dane skumulowane**/Cumulated data**
|XI
|X
|XI
|XII 2015-XI 2016
|XII 2016-XI 2017*
|Rachunek bieżący / Current Account
|-97
|297
|233
|-1 929
|1 353
|Saldo obrotów towarowych /Balance on goods
|239
|321
|109
|3 031
|1 773
|Eksport / Goods: exports
|15 889
|17 927
|18 243
|176 271
|197 514
|Import / Goods: imports
|15 650
|17 606
|18 134
|173 240
|195 741
|Saldo usług / Balance on Services
|1 195
|1 578
|1 554
|13 643
|17 677
|Przychody / Services: Credit
|4 153
|4 603
|4 962
|44 539
|51 406
|Rozchody / Services: Debit
|2 958
|3 025
|3 408
|30 896
|33 729
|Saldo dochodów pierwotnych / Balance on Primary Income
|-1 375
|-1 492
|-1 601
|-17 193
|-17 392
|Przychody / Primary income: credit
|641
|667
|572
|10 808
|11 409
|Rozchody / Primary income: debit
|2 016
|2 159
|2 173
|28 001
|28 801
|Saldo dochodów wtórnych / Balance on Secondary Income
|-156
|-110
|171
|-1 410
|-705
|Przychody / Secondary income: credit
|432
|429
|1 024
|5 445
|5 994
|Rozchody / Secondary income: debit
|588
|539
|853
|6 855
|6 699
|Rachunek kapitałowy / Capital Account
|841
|579
|193
|3 062
|4 554
|Przychody / Capital account: credit
|950
|605
|209
|3 920
|4 994
|Rozchody / Capital account: debit
|109
|26
|16
|858
|440
|Rachunek finansowy / Financial account
|167
|592
|187
|-3 014
|715
|Inwestycje bezpośrednie - aktywa / Direct investment - assets
|-443
|285
|648
|3 631
|8 117
|Akcje i inne formy udziałow kapitałowych / Equity and investment fund shares
|-112
|-119
|139
|1 939
|4 797
|Instrumenty dłużne / Debt instruments
|-331
|404
|509
|1 692
|3 320
|Inwestycje bezpośrednie - pasywa / Direct investment - liabilities
|519
|1 519
|230
|10 731
|7 625
|Akcje i inne formy udziałow kapitałowych / Equity and investment fund shares
|471
|876
|1 159
|8 939
|6 511
|Instrumenty dłużne / Debt instruments
|48
|643
|-929
|1 792
|1 114
|Inwestycje portfelowe - aktywa / Portfolio investment - assets
|-1 745
|127
|-25
|436
|-1 933
|Udziałowe papiery wartościowe / Equity securities
|-1 419
|-83
|-119
|-275
|-2 705
|Dłużne papiery wartościowe / Debt securities
|-326
|210
|94
|711
|772
|Inwestycje portfelowe - pasywa / Portfolio investment - liabilities
|-1 996
|-143
|183
|336
|4 134
|Udziałowe papiery wartościowe / Equity securities
|-233
|322
|-37
|1 075
|-852
|Dłużne papiery wartościowe / Debt securities
|-1 763
|-465
|220
|-739
|4 986
|Pozostałe inwestycje - aktywa / Other investment - assets
|527
|1 268
|-309
|1 012
|2 732
|NBP / Monetary authorities
|122
|-128
|122
|-125
|Sektor rządowy / General government
|-6
|1
|-5
|185
|43
|Monetarne Instytucje Finansowe (z wyłączeniem NBP) / MFIs
|119
|1 143
|-459
|-616
|-235
|Pozostałe sektory / Other sectors
|292
|252
|155
|1 321
|3 049
|Pozostałe inwestycje - pasywa / Other investment - liabilities
|-1 062
|-63
|1 526
|9 612
|-6 696
|NBP / Monetary authorities
|-1 129
|-149
|2 080
|11 968
|-5 949
|Sektor rządowy / General government
|109
|-32
|-158
|-664
|-29
|Monetarne Instytucje Finansowe (z wyłączeniem NBP) / MFIs
|-152
|-163
|-854
|-3 583
|-2 796
|Pozostałe sektory / Other sectors
|110
|281
|458
|1 891
|2 078
|Pochodne instrumenty finansowe / Financial derivatives
|40
|-69
|-80
|-56
|-731
|Oficjalne aktywa rezerwowe / Official reserve assets
|-751
|294
|1 892
|12 642
|-2 407
|Saldo błędów i opuszczeń / Net Errors and Omissions
|-577
|-284
|-239
|-4 147
|-5 192
>>> Czytaj też: Dolar najtańszy od trzech lat. Czy to koniec koszmaru posiadaczy tej waluty?
Terminator(20 minut temu) Zgłoś naruszenie 01
Myślę że aprecjacja złotego w 2018 będzie silna!Dobra sprawa!!!Odpowiedz