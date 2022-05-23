Since 2015, Poland has been striving to diversify its commodity supply sources and build energy independence. Looking at the EU’s climate policy and the goals set for the member states, it is clear these efforts need to include development of low- and emissions-free energy sources. The goal for Europe today is green energy at affordable prices, in line with the idea of energy and commodity independence.

The formation of the multi-utility group is at an advanced stage. It will ultimately create a strong entity capable of becoming a leader of the green transition in our part of Europe. Poland was a leader in persuading the European Union to cut reliance on Russian commodities and to diversify its energy sources. Owing to the multi-utility project as well as plans for nuclear power development, Poland is now putting these proposals into practice. We contribute to changing the European energy market, and we are not afraid of the green transition, which we consider an opportunity for Poland and for the whole Europe. ©℗