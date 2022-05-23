Green Changes are an Opportunity for Poland and Europe as a Whole [DAVOS 2022]
Europe is facing major economic and climate challenges today – the green energy revolution and work toward commodity independence await us. These challenges are intertwined, as perfectly demonstrated by the example of Central and Eastern European countries, including Poland. The Russian aggression against Ukraine has shed a new light on the latter challenge.
Dziennik Gazeta Prawna - Special Edition: World Economic Forum Davos 2022
Since 2015, Poland has been striving to diversify its commodity supply sources and build energy independence. Looking at the EU’s climate policy and the goals set for the member states, it is clear these efforts need to include development of low- and emissions-free energy sources. The goal for Europe today is green energy at affordable prices, in line with the idea of energy and commodity independence.
This goal is pursued by Poland through a formation of a multi-utility group around three strong energy and fuel companies: ORLEN, LOTOS and PGNiG. This model is our only option to meet the EU requirements and bring about a profound change in Poland’s energy sector on our own, harnessing the potential of Polish companies. The project is in line with the expectations of Polish people. According to a survey conducted by the Staszic Institute in autumn 2021, 70% of Poles expect green energy sources to be built by domestic companies, and 82% of the respondents believe the green energy industry should rely on own energy sources.
The formation of the multi-utility group is at an advanced stage. It will ultimately create a strong entity capable of becoming a leader of the green transition in our part of Europe. Poland was a leader in persuading the European Union to cut reliance on Russian commodities and to diversify its energy sources. Owing to the multi-utility project as well as plans for nuclear power development, Poland is now putting these proposals into practice. We contribute to changing the European energy market, and we are not afraid of the green transition, which we consider an opportunity for Poland and for the whole Europe. ©℗
